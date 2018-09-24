Rangers' Matt Beleskey: Out with shoulder injury
Belesky injured his shoulder and will not return to Monday's preseason contest against New Jersey.
Belesky laid a hit on Stefan Noesen and then got into a scrap with Eric Gryba, so the injury likely occurred during one of those two incidents. The Rangers should provide an update on the injury in the next day or so, but for now he should be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...