Beleskey (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Sept. 24, per the NHL's official media site.

Beleskey isn't expected to be ready until Oct. 25 anyway, but his place on injured reserve frees up a roster spot. The 30-year-old winger has been a bottom-six asset in recent years and his absence won't have drastic effects in the fantasy realm.

More News
Our Latest Stories