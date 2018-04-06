Rangers' Matt Beleskey: Recalled for finale
Beleskey was recalled from AHL Hartford on Friday.
Considering the Rangers have one game remaining in the season, it seems unlikely the team would summon Beleskey from the AHL without the intention to play him in the contest. He could battle for an Opening Night roster spot next season after totaling six points -- a goal and five assists with AHL Hartford.
