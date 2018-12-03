Rangers' Matt Beleskey: Sent down to minors
Beleskey was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Monday.
Beleskey's demotion is likely about getting him playing time, considering he has appeared in just one game for the Rangers this season. New York is off until Saturday's matchup with Florida, while its minor-league affiliate the Work Pack have a pair of games Wednesday and Friday. Beleskey will almost certainly be recalled ahead of Saturday's tilt.
