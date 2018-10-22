Rangers' Matt Beleskey: Upgrade to day-to-day
Beleskey (shoulder) is considered day-to-day, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports, which means he could be available Tuesday against Florida.
Beleskey's original timeline put him returning Oct. 25, but his upgraded status could be an indication the winger is ahead of schedule. Whenever the Ontario native is given the green light to return, he will need to activated off injured reserve and would likely replace Vinni Lettieri or Cody McLeod in the lineup.
