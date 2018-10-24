Rangers' Matt Beleskey: Waived by New York
The Rangers placed Beleskey (shoulder) on waivers Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Beleskey has been sidelined for the first nine games of the campaign due to a shoulder injury, but that's evidently no longer an issue for the veteran winger. If he goes unclaimed, the 2006 fourth-round pick will almost certainly be assigned to AHL Hartford.
