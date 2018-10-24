The Rangers placed Beleskey (shoulder) on waivers Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Beleskey has been sidelined for the first nine games of the campaign due to a shoulder injury, but that's evidently no longer an issue for the veteran winger. If he goes unclaimed, the 2006 fourth-round pick will almost certainly be assigned to AHL Hartford.

