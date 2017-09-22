Rangers' Matt Puempel: Preparing for fisticuffs
Puempel said he wants "to play harder, be more physical" this season, which includes fighting more, the New York Post reports.
The 24-year-old forward suffered a pair of concussions last season, which he said prevented him from dropping the gloves much last season, but Puempel liked to mix it up in the AHL, and he fought the Devils' Nick Lappin in Wednesday's preseason game. That approach should net him some more PIM this season, but despite Puempel's first-round pedigree and minor-league success, he's never been able to win himself a significant NHL role, resulting in last season's nine points (in 40 games) representing his career high to this point.
