New York placed Puempel on waivers Thursday.

Puempel has only appeared in 79 NHL contests since he was selected by the Senators in the first round of the 2011 draft, totaling a mere 15 points over that span. The 24-year-old winger will likely spend the majority of the 2017-18 campaign in the minors.

