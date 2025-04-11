Rempe notched an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Islanders.

This was Rempe's first point in three contests since returning from a four-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old ended his seven-game point drought with the helper. He's up to six points, 26 shots on net, 112 hits, 63 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 39 appearances. He'll be in the mix for bottom-six minutes again in 2025-26, though he'll need a new contract as a pending restricted free agent.