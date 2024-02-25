Rempe scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 2-1 victory over Philadelphia.

It was his first NHL point in his fourth game this season with the Rangers. The rookie forward was standing in front of Samuel Ersson when a puck tipped by Barclay Goodrow deflected in off his leg. At 6-foot-7 and 241 pounds, Rempe makes a better door than window, so Ersson had no chance. There may come a point where the Rangers consider parking Rempe in front of the net on the power play. He has never been a strong scorer at any level, but he's a real handful for opponents. Rempe also added five more PIM in Saturday's contest to give him a total of 27 so far.