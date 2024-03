Rempe has finished serving his four-game suspension for elbowing Jonas Siegenthaler during last Monday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.

Rempe is eligible to draw into the lineup for Tuesday's contest against Winnipeg. He has a goal, two points, 54 PIM and 30 hits in 10 appearances with the Rangers in 2023-24. If Rempe plays Tuesday, it will likely be as a member of the fourth line.