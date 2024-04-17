Rempe was in the lineup for the last two games of the regular season and finished the 2023-24 campaign with one goal, one assist, 50 hits and 71 PIM in 17 appearances.

Rempe will be an option on the fourth line for the Rangers in the postseason, as coach Peter Laviolette will be deciding between Rempe's physicality and Jonny Brodzinski's superior skill and speed for the final forward spot when the team's healthy up front. Rempe quickly became a fan favorite at MSG by throwing around his 6-foot-7, 241-pound frame with reckless abandon, and his physical style threw numerous opponents off their games despite Rempe averaging just 5:38 TOI.