Rempe scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 6-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Rempe found the back of the net in the early stages of the third period. His goal etched his name on the scoresheet for the first time this season. The 23-year-old enforcer is relied upon heavily for his skills without the puck, but his goal Saturday shows signs of improvement in the offseason. Rempe currently occupies a fourth-line role on the right wing and will likely struggle to provide fantasy value out of banger leagues.