Rempe will undergo a procedure on his thumb and will be placed on injured reserve, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports Friday.

The 23-year-old is still dealing with a thumb issue months after a fight with Ryan Reaves in October. Rempe will be unavailable when the Rangers resume play after the Olympic break. It's not yet clear when he will be able to return to action, but the team indicated Friday that the forward hasn't been ruled out for the season.