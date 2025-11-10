Rempe (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Monday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

The Rangers activated Vincent Trocheck (upper body) from LTIR in a corresponding move. Rempe is out indefinitely and has already missed the last seven games. His move to LTIR isn't likely to impact his timeline for a return. Rempe has produced one goal, eight shots on net, 30 hits and seven PIM across nine appearances this season.