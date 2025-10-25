Rempe (upper body) didn't travel with the Rangers to Calgary ahead of Saturday's clash against the Flames, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Rempe is still being evaluated after suffering the upper-body injury during Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to San Jose. If he's not with the team in Calgary, it seems reasonable to believe he'll also miss Tuesday's clash in Vancouver. It wouldn't be surprising if Rempe is also out for Thursday's game in Edmonton, but that's far enough in the future that there's still a chance he'll rejoin the team on the road by then. The 23-year-old has a goal, seven PIM and 30 hits in nine outings this year. Brennan Othmann might draw into the lineup due to Rempe's absence.