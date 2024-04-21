Rempe opened the scoring in the second period during Sunday's 4-1 Game 1 win over the Capitals.

The big, fan-favorite forward scored the first in a three-goal flurry during the second period. Rempe finished with a goal, a plus-2 rating, two shots, two penalty minutes, and three hits in just 8:33 of ice time. While he's certainly not Artemi Panarin, in some formats, Rempe can provide a surprising amount of value for fantasy managers given that his physical play and track record of taking penalties. In 17 career games, he has 71 penalty minutes