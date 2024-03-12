Rempe was suspended for four games Tuesday by the NHL Department of Player Safety for elbowing Jonas Siegenthaler of the Devils on Monday.

Rempe received a five-minute major for elbowing and a game misconduct at the 19:30 mark of the second period in Monday's 3-1 win over New Jersey. He won't be eligible to return until March 19 against Winnipeg. Rempe has compiled 54 PIM, 31 hits, one goal and one assist in 10 NHL outings this season. He is projected to be replaced in Tuesday's lineup by Jonny Brodzinski.