Rempe has just one goal in 26 appearances this season after Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Hurricanes.

He hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in 17 games since returning from an upper-body injury, and his point drought is at a total of 23 contests. The physical fourth-liner has added 15 shots on net, 86 hits, 11 PIM and a minus-4 rating this season. Rempe's injury was sustained in a fight against Ryan Reaves back in October, and while he's good enough to play, Rempe is protecting the injury by not dropping the gloves much. He's a risky option at the best of times in fantasy, and that risk is even more obvious if he won't supply a steady source of PIM.