Rempe scored a goal, added six hits and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.

Rempe ended an eight-game point drought with the tally, which was a tip-in of Jonny Brodzinski's shot. That denied Brodzinski a hat trick, but it was still a rare massive game for the Rangers' fourth line. Rempe is up to four points, 16 shots on net, 67 hits, 41 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 23 appearances this season. He appears set to stay in the lineup as long as he can avoid crossing the line with his ultra-physical playing style.