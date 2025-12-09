Rempe (upper body) will travel with the team for Wednesday's game in Chicago and participate in the morning skate, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

Rempe has missed 22 straight games, as he hasn't been in the lineup since getting injured against the Sharks on Oct. 23. It's unlikely he'll suit up for Wednesday's contest, but he seems to be trending in the right direction ahead of the Rangers' upcoming three-game homestand, which begins Saturday against Montreal.