Rangers' Matthew Robertson: Dropped to AHL
Robertson was sent down to AHL Hartford on Monday.
Robertson has accounted for two goals and 13 points over 32 AHL contests this campaign. The 22-year-old rearguard hasn't appeared in an NHL game yet.
