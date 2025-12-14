Robertson allocated two assists, placed three shots on goal and dished out two hits in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Canadiens.

Robertson had the primary helper on both goals scored by New York in the second period, which were just 36 seconds apart. His performance Saturday was his first career multi-point effort, which brought his season totals up to four assists, five points, 36 hits and 35 blocks through 24 games this season. The 24-year-old rookie has four of his five points this season over the last nine games and has remained a steady source of hits and blocks all year. While he's not quite yet at the level to make an impact in most fantasy formats, Robertson could become a streaming option in deep leagues if his current run of offensive stats keeps up.