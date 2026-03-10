Rangers' Matthew Robertson: Logs helper Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.
Robertson ended a six-game point drought with the helper. He continues to play regularly in a third-pairing role as he looks to finish the season strong to strengthen his position on the roster for 2026-27. The blueliner has 12 points, 55 shots on net, 81 hits, 64 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 53 appearances.
