Robertson scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

The goal gave the Rangers their first lead in the contest. It was Robertson's first tally in six career appearances, four of which have come this season since Carson Soucy (upper body) landed on injured reserve last Sunday. Robertson appears set to be a bottom-four defenseman for most of 2025-26, though he may occasionally sit out when the Rangers' blue line is at full health. He has four hits, one blocked shot, three shots on net and a minus-1 rating.