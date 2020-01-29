Rangers' Matthew Robertson: On pace for best WHL season

Robertson picked up a goal and an assist in WHL Edmonton's 6-2 victory over Brandon on Tuesday.

Robertson also finished the evening with a plus-three rating. With 11 goals and 32 points in 46 games, Robertson is on pace to set career-high marks across the board in his third WHL campaign. The 49th overall selection in the 2019 draft, Robertson signed his entry-level deal with New York this past October. He won't turn 19 years of age until early March.