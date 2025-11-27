Robertson recorded an assist, three hits, six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

This was a good performance from Robertson, and not just because he got on the scoresheet for the first time since Oct. 18. The defenseman's six blocks were a season high, and he finished with a positive rating for the first time all year. The 24-year-old has two points, 13 shots on net, 27 hits, 25 blocks and a minus-5 rating through 16 appearances in a third-pairing role this season.