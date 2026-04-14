Rangers' Matthew Robertson: Pots goal Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.
Robertson has chipped in six points over his last 17 contests. The 25-year-old has seen steady playing time down the stretch, though he's still functionally in a bottom-four role. He's at 18 points, 79 shots on net, 105 hits, 79 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 71 outings this season.
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