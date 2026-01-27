Robertson scored his first career game-winning goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Bruins.

The rookie defenseman collected the puck in his own end, skated the length of the ice and slipped the puck through Joonas Korpisalo's five-hole with just over a minute left in OT. Robertson, a second-round pick in the 2019 Draft, is getting his first full look at the NHL, and his responsibilities should only increase as the Rangers begin to sell off veterans, with Carson Soucy heading to the Islanders on Monday. Through 43 games this season, Robertson has four goals and 10 points with 68 hits, 52 blocked shots, 45 shots on net, 28 PIM and a minus-2 rating.