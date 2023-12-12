Robertson was brought up from AHL Hartford on Tuesday.
Robertson has eight assists in 22 minor-league contests this season. Zac Jones is slated to replace K'Andre Miller (personal) in the lineup Tuesday against Toronto, so Robertson will probably serve as a healthy scratch.
