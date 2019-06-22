Rangers' Matthew Robertson: Reliable rearguard off to Big Apple

Robertson was drafted 49th overall by the Rangers at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Robertson is your typical WHL defender in the sense that he has good size (6-foot-3, 200 pounds), plays a spirited game, and has just enough speed/skill to chip in some offense here and there. Robertson got a ton of minutes this season for WHL Edmonton (maybe too many) and his play slipped just a bit as the season progressed. He looks like a competent No. 4 defenseman who can be deployed in all situations and not hurt his club. Robertson is just a solid, effective all-around defender.