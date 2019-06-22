Rangers' Matthew Robertson: Reliable rearguard off to Big Apple
Robertson was drafted 49th overall by the Rangers at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Robertson is your typical WHL defender in the sense that he has good size (6-foot-3, 200 pounds), plays a spirited game, and has just enough speed/skill to chip in some offense here and there. Robertson got a ton of minutes this season for WHL Edmonton (maybe too many) and his play slipped just a bit as the season progressed. He looks like a competent No. 4 defenseman who can be deployed in all situations and not hurt his club. Robertson is just a solid, effective all-around defender.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...