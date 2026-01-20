Robertson scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and blocked four shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

Robertson netted his first goal since Dec. 15, which also came against the Ducks. He had just two helpers and 12 shots on net over 14 contests between goals. The 24-year-old blueliner is up to three goals, six helpers, 41 shots on net, 62 hits, 48 blocked shots and 24 PIM through 40 appearances in his first full NHL campaign.