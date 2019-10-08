Rangers' Matthew Robertson: Secures ELC with Rangers

Robertson signed an entry-level contract with the Rangers on Tuesday.

The Rangers selected Robertson 49th overall in June's NHL Draft, and the team will keep him in the WHL for development at this time. Last season, the 18-year-old registered seven goals and 33 points with the Edmonton Oil Kings, but he's off to a sluggish start with the club this year as he has zero points and a minus-5 rating through three contests. Robertson has plenty of room for development, but his frame (6-3, 198) and skating ability give him a shot to be a solid NHL defensemen in two or three years.