Robertson was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Tuesday.
The Rangers sent Robertson down after calling him up for depth purposes with K'Andre Miller (personal) unavailable. If Miller is good to go Friday versus the Ducks, Robertson will have to wait for his next chance to get back to the NHL.
More News
-
Rangers' Matthew Robertson: Recalled from AHL•
-
Rangers' Matthew Robertson: Sent back to minors•
-
Rangers' Matthew Robertson: Reassigned to AHL•
-
Rangers' Matthew Robertson: Elevated to taxi squad•
-
Rangers' Matthew Robertson: Heals up quickly•
-
Rangers' Matthew Robertson: Out with lower-body injury•