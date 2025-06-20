Robertson signed a two-year contract with the Rangers on Friday.

Robertson is on a two-way contract in 2025-26, but that turns into a one-way deal the following year. Robertson played two regular-season games with the Rangers in 2024-25, going plus-3 with two shots on goal. The defenseman had one goal and 24 assists across 60 regular-season AHL appearances last year. Depending on what changes the Rangers make on the back end, Robertson could stick with New York out of training camp as their sixth or seventh defenseman.