Robertson scored a goal and added three hits in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Robertson's tally tied the game at 1-1 late in the second period, but the Ducks ran away with three goals in the third. The defenseman has earned a goal and three assists over his last four outings. Overall, he has six points, 27 shots on net, 39 hits, 36 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 25 contests. Robertson's offense is unlikely to last since he remains firmly in a third-pairing role.