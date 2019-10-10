Rangers' Matthew Robertson: Tallies first points of WHL season

Robertson tallied a goal and an assist in WHL Edmonton's 4-3 overtime loss to Moose Jaw on Thursday.

Robertson, who signed his entry-level contract with the Rangers earlier in the week, celebrated his new deal with his first two points of the season. A massive, effortless skater in the mold of current New York defender Brady Skjei, Robertson remains several years away from potential NHL duty.

