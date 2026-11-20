Sasson was traded to the Rangers from the Canucks on Friday in exchange for a 2029 fourth-round pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Sasson appeared in each of the Canucks' first 24 games of the regular season, racking up five goals, three assists, 23 PIM, 17 blocked shots and 14 hits while averaging 12:06 of ice time. He handled a bottom-six role with Vancouver, but he could see a slight increase in work in the near future since several of the Rangers' forwards are dealing with injuries.