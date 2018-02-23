The Rangers traded Grabner to the Devils in exchange for a second-round pick and prospect Igor Rykov on Thursday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Grabner was one of the biggest names on the trade market, as he's been a scoring machine for the Rangers over the past two seasons, racking up 52 goals and 71 points in 135 contests. He'll head to a New Jersey team that's fighting for a spot in the top three of the ultra-competitive Metropolitan division. The 30-year-old winger will be an unrestricted free agent after this season, so this is purely a deadline rental for the Devils.