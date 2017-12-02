Grabner recorded his fifth career hat trick in Saturday's 5-1 home rout over the Hurricanes.

Two of the fleet-footed winger's goals took place with the net empty. Don't look now, but Grabner has lit the lamp 13 times less than two full months into the season. If the Austrian was more consistent on a game-to-game basis, we'd probably be putting him in the same tier as teammate Chris Kreider, for example, but it's tough to ignore Grabner's enigmatic ways and bottom-six role with the Blueshirts.