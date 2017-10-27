Rangers' Michael Grabner: Explodes in Thursday win
Grabner recorded two goals, eight shots and a plus-4 rating during Thursday's 5-2 win over Arizona.
The veteran winger doubled his point total with Thursday's offensive outburst, and he's now up to three goals, four points and 21 shots through 11 games. Grabner is averaging a career-low 12:52 of ice time per contest this season, and he projects to remain in a fourth-line role. The speedster will likely post another respectable offensive season, but he offers little game-to-game consistency and will probably be a frustrating own in most fantasy settings.
