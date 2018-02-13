Rangers' Michael Grabner: Finds twine
Grabner scored a goal during a 3-1 victory over Winnipeg on Sunday.
After missing a game with an illness in late January, Grabner has bounced back strong, and notched four points (three goals, one assist) in 9 games. Grabner isn't being featured on the power play, but has been skating on the top six, and should continue to see opportunities in the offensive end. Additionally, the Austrian's 23 goals already is the third best mark of his career, and since he's firing off the puck frequently -- his 124 shots on goal is second most on the Rangers, only trailing Rick Nash -- he's a strong candidate to hit the 30-goal plateau.
