Rangers' Michael Grabner: In elite company at even strength
Grabner scored his 17th goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.
All 17 of Grabner's goals have come at even strength, which puts him in a tie with Alex Ovechkin for second in the entire NHL when it comes to even-strength scoring behind only Nikita Kucherov's 20 such tallies. The speedy Austrian's goal in this one required video review, as an Anaheim defenseman knocked it away out of midair just after the entire puck crossed the goal line.
