Grabner tallied his ninth goal in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Senators.

Grabner tied Mika Zibanejad for the team lead in goals early in the third period, only to see his teammate reclaim sole possession of the top spot with an empty-netter later in the frame. While the speedy Grabner scores most of his goals on breakaways or odd-man situations, he showcased excellent hand-eye coordination here by redirecting Marc Staal's shot from the point into the net with a beautiful midair deflection.