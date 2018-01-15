Grabner scored his 19th goal of the season and fired five shots on goal in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Grabner has 23 points in 44 games, but only four of those points are assists. The speedy winger continues to score at a great pace and is on track for one of the best seasons of his NHL career. He doesn't see power-play time, but Grabner keeps scoring, so keep getting him in your lineup.