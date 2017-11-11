Rangers' Michael Grabner: Pots empty-netter Saturday
Grabner recorded a goal in Saturday's 4-2 win against the Oilers.
The goal keeps the Austrian's point streak going to four straight, as he now has seven goals and eight points in his last eight games. He's garnering some value in deeper leagues but will need to find his way back into the top six to maintain broader fantasy value despite the hot streak.
