Rangers' Michael Grabner: Reaches 25-goal mark
Grabner scored two goals in a 6-3 loss to the Senators on Saturday.
The 30-year-old continues to have a fantastic season scoring goals. In 58 games, that's 25 goals, and since he averages fewer than 15 minutes per game, Grabner is behind only Evgeni Malkin and Alex Ovechkin in goals per 60 minutes. It will be interesting to see if he can maintain his career-high 19.4 shooting percentage, but if he can, Grabner has a chance to set a new career best in goals.
