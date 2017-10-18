Rangers' Michael Grabner: Scores in loss to Penguins
Grabner scored a goal and logged 10:40 of ice time during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.
This was just the first goal and second point of the campaign for Grabner. The veteran speedster is being utilized in a depth role and has averaged only 13:23 of ice per game without any power-play time. Grabner posted a career-high 16.7 shooting percentage during last season's 27-goal, 40-point showing, so it will probably be difficult to duplicate his 2016-17 numbers.
More News
-
Rangers' Michael Grabner: Prime candidate for expansion draft•
-
Rangers' Michael Grabner: Enjoys goal-scoring resurgence in 2016-17•
-
Rangers' Michael Grabner: Gains point in third straight contest•
-
Rangers' Michael Grabner: Mired in six-game point drought•
-
Rangers' Michael Grabner: Should return Sunday•
-
Rangers' Michael Grabner: Still not ready to return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...