Grabner scored a goal and logged 10:40 of ice time during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

This was just the first goal and second point of the campaign for Grabner. The veteran speedster is being utilized in a depth role and has averaged only 13:23 of ice per game without any power-play time. Grabner posted a career-high 16.7 shooting percentage during last season's 27-goal, 40-point showing, so it will probably be difficult to duplicate his 2016-17 numbers.