Rangers' Michael Grabner: Scores in second period of loss
Grabner had his team's first goal Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to Ottawa.
Grabner might seem streaky because he's almost all goals (15 vs. two assists), but the reality is he hasn't gone more than three games without a goal since the end of October. Grabner might be a one-note contributor, but so far, owners have been able to count on that contribution at least once a week.
