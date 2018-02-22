Rangers' Michael Grabner: Scratched with trade rumors swirling
Grabner (coach's decision) will not be in the lineup Thursday against host Montreal amid rumors that he could be traded, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
The speedy winger with a nose for the net will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer. He's scored 52 goals over 135 games since his tenure with the Rangers began ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, so there's bound to be interest in the Austrian among playoff contenders as a rental player.
